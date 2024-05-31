North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised drills simulating preemptive attacks on South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised drills involving the firing of nuclear-capable multiple rocket launchers to show the country’s ability to carry out a preemptive attack on rival South Korea. State media on Friday cited Kim as saying the drills would show “what consequences our rivals will face if they provoke us.” Photos showed Kim watching from a distance as at least 18 projectiles were launched. South Korea’s Unification Ministry responded Friday that North Korea must stop “absurd, irrational provocations directed at us” or face unspecified “unbearable” consequences. A ministry spokesperson says South Korea “strongly condemns” North Korea for threatening preemptive strikes against the South.

