NYC’s rat-hating mayor, Eric Adams, is once again ticketed for rats at his Brooklyn property

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s rat-hating mayor has once again been ticketed for a rat infestation at his Brooklyn property. Mayor Eric Adams’ latest ticket was issued by a city health inspector May 16 at a row house he owns in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. He can contest the ticket in July. A spokesperson for Adams says the mayor will review the summons and follow standard procedures. Adams appointed the city’s first “rat czar” last year after posting a help-wanted ad seeking applicants who could commit to the “wholesale slaughter” of the pests.

