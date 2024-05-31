Pakistan with help from Interpol arrest a Pakistani woman convicted of murder in Italy, police say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani police working closely with Interpol have raided a home in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir and arrested a Pakistani woman convicted in Italy of murdering her daughter. Nazia Shaheen was arrested in a village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Thursday. She was presented before a judge in Islamabad on Friday. Islamabad police confirmed the arrest. Now Pakistan is expected to start the process to extradite her to Italy where a court last year convicted her husband and an uncle of murdering 18-year-Pakistani woman Saman Abbas.

