Pentagon chief extends deployment of aircraft carrier, ships in the Red Sea as Houthi attacks go on

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group that for months has launched crucial strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen to protect military and commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden will remain in the region for at least another month. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the order last week to extend the four ships’ deployment for a second time, rather than bring the carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and its three warships home. The decision means the sailors won’t be home until the middle of summer. They left their homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, in October. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not made public.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

