Retired Navy admiral arrested in bribery case linked to government contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired four-star admiral who was once the Navy’s second highest ranking officer has been charged with helping a company secure a government contract in exchange for a lucrative job with the firm. Robert Burke was arrested Friday in Florida on charges including bribery and conspiracy for what prosecutors allege was a corrupt scheme that led to the company hiring him after his retirement in 2022 with a starting annual salary of $500,000. Burke served as vice chief of naval operations and oversaw naval operations in Europe, Russia and most of Africa. Also charged in the case are Yongchul “Charlie” Kim and Meghan Messenger, who are co-chief executive officers of the company that employed Burke.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

