Russia declares a former presidential hopeful and others as ‘foreign agents’ as it presses crackdown

The Russian authorities have declared that a former presidential hopeful, a prominent human rights advocate and several others are “foreign agents.” It’s the latest step in an unrelenting crackdown on dissent in Russia that has reached new heights since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. The designation carries additional government scrutiny and intends to discredit those labeled as such. Among the designated is Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional legislator that sought to run against President Vladimir Putin in the 2024 election but was eventually barred. Prisoner rights advocate Maria Litvinovich and others are also on the list.

By The Associated Press

