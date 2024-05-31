Skip to Content
Scientists are testing mRNA vaccines to protect cows and people against bird flu

By MIKE STOBBE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press

The bird flu outbreak in U.S. dairy cows is prompting development of new, next-generation mRNA vaccines — akin to the shots deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shots are being tested in cattle as well as in people. The U.S. Department of Agriculture next month is to begin administering to cows doses of a vaccine developed by University of Pennsylvania researchers. Meanwhile, health officials have been talking to vaccine manufacturers about mRNA flu shots if bird flu started spreading in people.

