Slovak prime minister who was shot in assassination attempt is released from the hospital

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist prime minister, Robert Fico, has been released from hospital where he was treated after an assassination attempt. Miriam Lapunikova, the director of the clinic in central city of Banska Bystrica said on Friday that Fico was transported to his home, where he continues to recover from the attack. Lapunikova thanked Fico in a statement for being “a disciplined patient.” In recent days, the hospital said that Fico’s condition had been improving.

