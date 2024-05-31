Tin Oo, co-founder of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy with Aung San Suu Kyi, dies at 97

BANGKOK (AP) — Tin Oo, one of the closest associates of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a co-founder of her National League for Democracy party, has died. He was 97. A charity worker confirmed his death Saturday morning at Yangon General Hospital. The cause of death was not immediately announced, but he had been hospitalized Wednesday. Tin Oo helped found the National League for Democracy in 1988 after a failed revolt against military rule. He was put under house arrest in 1989 and spent 14 of the following 21 years under house arrest or in prison before he was released ahead of the 2010 general election. Tin Oo served as a senior leader and patron when the party won power with a 2015 landslide election victory.

