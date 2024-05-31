Trump carries the stain of conviction like a crown. Will the verdict matter to voters?
By CALVIN WOODWARD
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Back in 2016, Donald Trump famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters because of it. Time has shown that his supporters are indeed loyal to the core. But now, he’s become the first president in history stained with felony convictions. Will that matter in the November election? After the damning jury verdict in Manhattan, Republicans at large rallied behind him. But this is uncharted territory for the country. Are Americans to see Trump as the man in his official presidential portrait? Or the one in in the mug shot? It’s not a choice they’ve had before.