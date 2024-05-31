Woman is back on dialysis after doctors remove transplanted pig kidney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors say a woman who received a pig kidney transplant is back on dialysis after surgeons removed the gradually failing organ. Lisa Pisano was the second person to receive a kidney from a gene-edited pig, in a dramatic pair of surgeries in April that also implanted a pump to keep her failing heart beating. Doctors at NYU Langone Health said a recent biopsy showed no signs her body was rejecting the pig kidney but that it had been injured by insufficient blood flow. The kidney was removed earlier this week.

