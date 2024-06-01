German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German court ordered a 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan held on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that left six people injured. But there’s no word yet on the motive. Police say the suspect who was shot by police isn’t in a condition to be questioned. The attack on participants in an event held by a group opposing “political Islam” left a police officer who intervened hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The court ordered the man held on Saturday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.