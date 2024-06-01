Idaho jury deliberating sentence for man who killed wife and girlfriend’s 2 children

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jurors have resumed deliberations on whether a man should be sentenced to death for the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho. Jurors were deciding Saturday whether Chad Daybell should face capital punishment or life in prison in a case that began with a search for two missing children in 2019. The next year, their bodies were found buried in Daybell’s yard. Both Daybell and his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children. They were also charged for the death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.