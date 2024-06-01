UK ambassador to Mexico out after video allegedly shows him pointing a rifle at a colleague
LONDON (AP) — The UK’s ambassador to Mexico has left his post after a video was posted on social media that purportedly shows him pointing an assault rifle at an embassy employee. The Financial Times reported that Jon Benjamin was traveling in Sinaloa and Durango, two states in northern Mexico where drug cartels have a significant presence, when the incident occurred. While the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office hasn’t officially announced any changes at the embassy in Mexico City, the FCDO website no longer lists Benjamin as ambassador.