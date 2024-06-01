US dampens criticism of El Salvador’s president as migration overtakes democracy concerns

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Biden administration has sent a high-level delegation to El Salvador to attend President Nayib Bukele’s inauguration to a second term. The delegation led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a sharp break from the White House’s past criticism of Bukele’s strong-armed governing style. The 42-year-old Bukele’s inauguration was Saturday. He was reelected with 85% of the vote and is wildly popular at home for his frontal attack on powerful gangs that is credited with a more than 60% drop in migration from the Central American country to the U.S. Washington sanctioned several of Bukele’s top aides and cut foreign assistance after Biden took office.

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and MARCOS ALEMAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.