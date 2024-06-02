No one at the French Open loves it when matches go past 3 a.m. And no one can agree on a solution

PARIS (AP) — Catching the right amount of sleep is no easy task in Grand Slam tennis these days — for the athletes or those watching them compete. People in the sport tend to agree that it’s hardly ideal to carry on into the wee hours of the morning. The latest example is Novak Djokovic’s five-set victory at the French Open against Lorenzo Musetti. Their third-round match began after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and didn’t wrap up until after 3 a.m. on Sunday. That’s not great for anyone involved. The biggest problem is that no one can get on the same page when it comes to finding a fix.

