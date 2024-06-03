2 New York officers and a suspect shot and wounded during a pursuit, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York say two city police officers and a 19-year-old man were shot and wounded in a confrontation and have been hospitalized. Mayor Eric Adams says one of the officers was saved by his bullet-resistant vest. Officials say the officers pursued the man while he was driving an unregistered, motorized scooter the wrong way on a street in the borough of Queens at about 1:40 a.m. Monday. They attempted to pull him over but ended up running after him. Commissioner Edward Caban says the man fired multiple rounds at the officers, who returned fire. All three are expected to survive.

