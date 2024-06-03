4 people have died in floods in southern Germany. The situation remains tense
BERLIN (AP) — The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany has risen to four as three bodies were recovered from inundated basements. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region on Monday and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas. Police said the body of the 43-year-old whom rescuers had been looking for since Sunday morning was found in a basement in the Bavarian town of Schrobenhausen. The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a basement in Schorndorf, near Stuttgart, that had been flooded and then pumped dry.