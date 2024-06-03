Israel says 4 more hostages found dead in Gaza, including 3 older men who appeared in video

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Monday confirmed the deaths of four more hostages held by Hamas — including three elderly men seen in a Hamas video begging for their release. The three men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri, were all 80 or older. They appeared in a video in December released by Hamas under the title, “Don’t let us grow old here.” The fourth hostage was identified as Nadav Popplewell. Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the four men died together in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis when Israel was operating there. The cause of death was not immediately known. “We are checking all of the options,” Hagari said. “There are a lot of questions.”

