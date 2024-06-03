Labour leader Keir Starmer says he’ll keep the UK’s nuclear weapons in ‘age of insecurity’

LONDON (AP) — British opposition leader Keir Starmer has pledged to keep the U.K.’s nuclear weapons. He is seeking to dispel criticisms that his center-left Labour Party is soft on defense as he campaigns for the July 4 election. Starmer is the current favorite to win the election and become prime minister. His campaign is centered on his claim to have transformed the party since he replaced nuclear weapons opponent Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader in 2020. Starmer said Monday that “my commitment to the nuclear deterrent is absolute.” Starmer said a Labour government would build the four new nuclear submarines that the Conservative government has committed to.

