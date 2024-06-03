Skip to Content
N Indian Canyon to reopen at Wash in Palm Springs on Thursday

Sand buildup on N Indian Canyon Drive at the wash in Palm Springs (6/3/24)
Published 4:57 PM

N Indian Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs is scheduled to reopen on Thursday.

The roadway, one of the main ways in and out of Palm Springs, has been shut down since May 23 due to low visibility and sand buildup caused by strong winds.

Jesus Reyes

