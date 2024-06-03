Nvidia’s stock is expensive. A look at why, and how that should change, by the numbers

Nvidia’s stock price has more than doubled this year after more than tripling in 2023 and it’s now the third most valuable company in the S&P 500. The stock is rising again Monday after it announced new technology and plans to advance artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. The chipmaker has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors and revenue more than tripled in the most recent quarter. Nvidia is also about to undergo a stock split that will give each of its investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own. The move is aimed at making the stock more affordable. .

