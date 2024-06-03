Prosecutors ask judge to deny George Santos’ bid to have some fraud charges dropped

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to reject former U.S. Rep. George Santos’ bid to have some of the fraud charges against him dropped as his trial approaches. The New York Republican in court filings last month requested that a judge dismiss three of the 23 charges against him. But prosecutors on Friday dismissed Santos’ arguments as meritless. They say they’ll show at trial how he used the identities of his donors to fraudulently and deceptively evade federal campaign finance laws. Santos last year became only the sixth lawmaker in history to be expelled from Congress.

