Slovenia opposition demands referendum on Palestinian state recognition, could delay parliament vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The main opposition party in Slovenia on Monday filed a motion demanding a referendum on the decision to recognize a Palestinian state, which could delay the formal recognition vote in parliament. Slovenia’s government last week endorsed a motion to recognize the Palestinian state and sent the proposal to parliament for a final approval. This was due on Tuesday but parliament will now hold only a debate while the vote will have to be postponed by up to 30 days. The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party demanded a so-called consultative referendum on the recognition bid, arguing that the citizens should have a say on such an important issue that could have serious consequences for Slovenia.

