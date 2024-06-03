Skip to Content
Technical issues briefly halt trading for some NYSE stocks in the latest glitch to hit Wall Street

By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A technical issue caused the temporary halt for dozens of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange Monday, including at least one whose price briefly fell nearly 100%. A New York Stock Exchange spokesperson said a technical issue related to some pricing data triggered trading halts on up to 40 ticker symbols listed on NYSE Group exchanges. The issue was resolved shortly before noon, Eastern time, and the New York Stock Exchange said it is reviewing potentially impacted trades.

