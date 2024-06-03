Trump raises $141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee say they raised $141 million in May, a massive fundraising haul that includes tens of millions of dollars raised in the aftermath of his guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. Trump’s campaign is not required to publicly disclose its fundraising to the Federal Election Commission until later this month. But its decision to release the numbers early underscores how it sees the wave of contributions as evidence that last Thursday’s verdict has energized his supporters. A Biden campaign spokesman said the campaign would “see how the numbers actually shake out” when they are officially reported.

