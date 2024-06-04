3-year-old dies in what police say was random stabbing in Ohio grocery parking lot

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 3-year-old boy stabbed by a woman in a grocery store parking lot has died in what they believe was a random attack. Police say the boy and his mother were going back to their vehicle after shopping at the Giant Eagle grocery on Monday when a woman ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them. The boy later died at a hospital. A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb. Police did not release the condition of the boy’s mother.

