A new agreement would limit cruise passengers in Alaska’s capital. A critic says it falls short

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new agreement between Alaska’s capital city and major cruise lines seeks to cap the daily number of cruise ship passengers arriving in Juneau starting in 2026. But a critic of the cruise industry says the planned limits do not do enough to address residents’ concerns that current tourism levels are unsustainable. The agreement finalized late last week seeks a daily limit of 16,000 cruise passengers Sundays through Fridays and 12,000 on Saturdays. Cruise passengers numbers ramped up rapidly after two, pandemic-stunted years, and that’s caused tension between businesses that rely on tourism and residents fed up with increased traffic and noise.

