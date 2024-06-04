Democratic voters oust state senator in #MeToo reckoning during New Mexico primary
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democrats have ousted a state senator accused of sexual harassment in New Mexico as voters picked their partisan favorites in Tuesday’s primary to reshape a Democratic-led Legislature, with all 112 seats up for election in November. It was the first state Senate election since redistricting in 2021. The votes hold implications for Native American communities, the state’s oil production region and the #MeToo movement. Democrats were picking district attorneys in crime-weary Albuquerque and the Santa Fe area, where Alec Baldwin is scheduled to stand trial in July in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.