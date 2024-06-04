Election conspiracist wins GOP nomination for state Senate seat in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election has won the GOP nomination for a state Senate seat in New Mexico’s primary election. Democrats also ousted a state senator accused of sexual harassment, as voters on Tuesday picked their partisan favorites to reshape a Democratic-led Legislature, with all 112 seats up for election in November. The votes hold implications for Native American communities, the state’s oil production region and the #MeToo movement. Democrats were picking district attorneys in crime-weary Albuquerque and the Santa Fe area, where Alec Baldwin is scheduled to stand trial in July in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.

