Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star convicted of hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member has been convicted on charges he hired a reputed mobster to assault the woman’s boyfriend in exchange for a free, lavish wedding reception. A federal jury on Tuesday found Thomas Manzo guilty of conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. The 59-year-old Franklin Lakes man now faces up to 46 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 15. Reputed mobster John Perna pleaded guilty in December 2020 and received a 2 1/2-year prison sentence. He was freed last August. Dina Manzo’s boyfriend is now her husband.

