Hot air balloon struck Indiana power lines, burning three people in basket

LOWELL, Ind. (AP) — The FAA says a hot air balloon struck power lines before crashing to the ground over the weekend in northwestern Indiana. The pilot and the two passengers suffered burn injuries. The fire department said evidence showed an electrical current passed from the power lines to the basket. The balloon came down in a bean field in Lowell Sunday evening after contacting the power lines in Hebron, southeast of Chicago. Medical helicopters flew the two passengers to hospitals in Chicago while the pilot was hospitalized in Crown Point. The FAA said Tuesday that the National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation.

