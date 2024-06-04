Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts, spewing red lava, thick ash and dark clouds into the sky

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Ibu spewed red lava and thick grey ash clouds that towered 5,000 meters into the sky during a two-minute eruption. A timelapse video distributed by Indonesia’s Geological Agency shows a thick column of ash leaning towards the west and northwest side of the volcano. The video was recorded from an observation post located next to an evacuation site in a field at Gam Ici village. Several evacuation tents were erected nearby.

