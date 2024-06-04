Man sentenced to life without parole in ambush shooting of Baltimore police officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life without parole in the 2021 ambush shooting of a city police officer who was killed while sitting in her marked patrol car during an overnight shift. Elliot Knox was found guilty in March of killing officer Keona Holley and another victim in shootings just hours apart. Knox’s codefendant is also serving life without parole. Prosecutors never established a potential motive in the case and found no relationship between Knox and either victim. Knox’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.