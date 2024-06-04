Philippines says China coast guard seized food dropped by plane for Filipino forces in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says the Chinese coast guard seized one of four food packs dropped by a plane for Filipino navy personnel at a territorial outpost that has been surrounded by Chinese vessels in the South China Sea. Gen. Romeo Brawner said the Chinese personnel may have suspected the packages contained construction materials intended to reinforce a rusty Philippine navy ship ran aground at Second Thomas Shoal to serve as the Philippine outpost. China claims virtually the entire South China Sea as its own and demands the Philippines tow away the ship from the disputed shoal. Operations to resupply Filipino forces there have led to skirmishes and collisions with Chinese coast guard ships.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.