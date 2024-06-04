Scottie Scheffler says he’s still trying to move past his arrest even after charges were dropped

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler says he’s trying to move past his arrest during the PGA Championship. Scheffler says even though he knew ahead of time that charges were going to be dropped, that was only the start of trying to process what happened. He was arrested and booked into jail briefly on May 17 before the second round in Louisville, Kentucky. The charges stem from what he calls a misunderstanding as police directed traffic while investigating a fatal traffic accident. Scheffler says the arrest will be a topic for him the rest of the year. And the jail mug shot isn’t going away.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.