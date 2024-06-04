Stolen classic car restored by Make-A-Wish Foundation is recovered in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan say they have recovered a stolen classic car that was restored years ago by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Police got a tip and discovered the 1968 Ford Galaxie in a yard in Ingham County. Joshua Agnello has cystic fibrosis. He says he restored the Galaxie about 18 years ago with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Galaxie was stolen after blowing a tire along a Lansing highway two weeks ago. Agnello left on foot and returned to discover the car was missing. The family is elated that the Galaxie has been found in good shape.