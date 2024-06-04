Taliban evicted 6,000 displaced Afghans form informal settlements, says aid group

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An aid group says Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have evicted thousands of displaced people in the capital Kabul and demolished their informal settlements, making more than 800 vulnerable families homeless. The Norwegian Refugee Council urged Taliban authorities to immediately halt ongoing evictions until appropriate longer-term solutions for relocation have been identified. Afghanistan is still in the grip of growing humanitarian and socioeconomic crises that have devastated the population since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The group says at the end of 2023, 4.2 million people were internally displaced as a result of conflict and violence, and 1.5 million due to disasters.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.