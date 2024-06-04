Tech news site Gizmodo sold for third time in 8 years as European publisher Keleops looks to expand

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime technology news and review site Gizmodo has been sold for the third time in the past eight years. This time the buyer is a European publisher looking to expand its coverage of the digital scene. Switzerland-based Keleops didn’t disclose how much it paid for Gizmodo in its Tuesday announcement of the deal. Gizmodo was part of a $135 million deal in 2016 when Univision Communications bought its previous owner, Gawker Media, after that company filed for bankruptcy in the fallout from a losing legal battle with former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Univision subsequently sold Gizmodo and the satirical publication, The Onion, to Boston investment firm Great Hill Partners in 2019.

