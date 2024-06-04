Trump wins GOP primary in New Jersey as Biden wins Democratic race there and in DC

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Washington, D.C., among some of the last contests on the 2024 primary calendar. Biden’s wins come as a handful of states are holding presidential primary contests for both parties, marking the first time Donald Trump’s name has appeared on the ballot since his historic conviction on felony crimes. The former president was on the ballot in Republican contests in Montana, New Mexico and New Jersey. Trump was unopposed in the New Jersey contest and declared the winner. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, competed in the same states, plus the primary in Washington and one in South Dakota.

