Florida and Kansas are accusing 2 people of forging signatures for petition drives

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Florida and Kansas officials are accusing two petition circulators of forging voter signatures during campaigns to put an abortion rights measure to a vote in Florida and allow the No Labels party to put candidates on the Kansas ballot. Forty-seven-year-old Jamie Johnson and 30-year-old George Andrews III were in jail Wednesday. Both are from Dade City, Florida. Andrews is being held in Florida. Johnson is being held in Sarpy County, Nebraska. Each faces 20 felony charges in Florida. In Kansas, Andrews faces 30 felony counts and Johnson faces 19. Neither successful petition drive appears to have depended on the signatures the two submitted.

By JOHN HANNA and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

