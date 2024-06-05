From smart glasses to a rainbow rodeo, some Father’s Day gift ideas for all kinds of dads
By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Lifestyles Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you go big, small or DIY, there are lots of way to please dad on Father’s Day. If store-bought is your jam, try a weighted pillow built to de-stress. Or maybe a compact smokeless electric grill perfect for balconies or parks that ban open flames. Does he like to have fun with instant photography? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 has lots of fun settings to make tiny prints. Got a history buff? There’s a new book out about the World War II hero aircraft carrier the USS Cowpens. Quince offers leather-bound books that include one on Kobe Bryant.