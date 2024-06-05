Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico posts speech online in first appearance since his shooting
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has appeared for the first time since an assassination attempt three weeks ago. In a pre-recording speech posted on his Facebook page ahead of the European Parliament election, Fico said the attack caused a serious damage to his health and “it will be a small miracle if I return to work in several weeks.” Fico has been recovering from multiple wounds after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on May 15 in the town of Handlova, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of the capital, Bratislava.