South Africa’s ANC has talks with 5 other parties over possible coalition but says it’s still early

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A party spokesperson says top officials in South Africa’s African National Congress have had initial talks with representatives of five other parties over a coalition or agreement to form a government but no decision has been made. South Africa faced an election deadlock after the long-ruling ANC lost its 30-year majority in an election last week but no party managed to overtake it. The ANC remained the biggest party. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says Wednesday there have been “exploratory” talks with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters and three other smaller parties. She said the new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma has not responded to an invitation for talks.

