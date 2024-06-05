Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, according to a senator and a Western official
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That’s according to a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, confirmed the strikes with U.S. weapons, but didn’t say how he was briefed. Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory.