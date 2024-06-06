Skip to Content
10 acre vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread south of Beaumont

Alert California
today at 2:09 PM
Published 1:54 PM

Firefighters are working to contain a 10-acre vegetation fire burning at a rapid rate of spread south of Beaumont.

The fire was first reported at around 1:11 p.m. on Beaumont Avenue (Lambs Canyon) and California Avenue.

By 1:35 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the fire had burned five acres. The acreage grew to 10 by 2:00 p.m.

Beaumont Police announced that Highway 79 has been shut down in both directions.

Jesus Reyes

