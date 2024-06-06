10 acre vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread south of Beaumont
Firefighters are working to contain a 10-acre vegetation fire burning at a rapid rate of spread south of Beaumont.
The fire was first reported at around 1:11 p.m. on Beaumont Avenue (Lambs Canyon) and California Avenue.
By 1:35 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the fire had burned five acres. The acreage grew to 10 by 2:00 p.m.
Beaumont Police announced that Highway 79 has been shut down in both directions.
