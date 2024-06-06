At least 4 people killed, 27 injured when trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 27 others. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan says the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice east of Prague. The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company. Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigated the collision. Rescuers said 380 passengers were on board the train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia and further to Ukraine.

