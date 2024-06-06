At least 7 people die when a school bus plunges into a river in northwest Syria

DARKUSH, Syria (AP) — At least seven people have drowned after a school bus in northwest Syria skidded off the road and plunged into a river. Twenty people were injured in the accident. Most of the casualties were children. Emergency responders say the bus left the road near the town of Darkush, west of the city of Idlib, on Thursday and plunged into the Orontes River. It’s the latest tragedy to affect an area that has already been hard hit by Syria’s ongoing civil war and by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and northern Syria last year.

