Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia get seats on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia have gotten seats on the U.N. Security Council. A secret ballot in the General Assembly elected five countries to two-year terms on the council. There are 10 seats on the 15-member council that aren’t permanent. They are allotted to regional groups, which usually select their candidates. Sometimes the regional groups can’t agree on their candidate and the race is contested. There were no such surprises this year. The regional groups put forward Somalia for an African seat, Pakistan for an Asia-Pacific seat, Panama for a Latin America and Caribbean seat, and Denmark and Greece for two mainly Western seats.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN Associated Press

