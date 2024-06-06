Fire at a displacement camp in Congo leaves dozens of families without shelter, UN says

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The U.N. says a fire at a displacement camp in eastern Congo has destroyed around 50 makeshift tents, leaving dozens of families without shelter. On Wednesday afternoon, the tents were reduced to ashes at the Mugunga displaced people camp near the provincial capital Goma. The United Nations said the fire is believed to have started during cooking at the camp. The same camp was hit by bomb attacks in early May, which killed at least 18 people and injured 32 others, according to the U.N.

